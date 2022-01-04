Critical Comparison: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Photronics and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.42%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Photronics.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 8.35% 5.24% 4.10% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $663.76 million 1.77 $55.45 million $0.91 21.19 Ideal Power $430,000.00 176.49 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -15.71

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

