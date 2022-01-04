Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,889 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NYSE:ST opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $51.64 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

