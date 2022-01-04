Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,842,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

