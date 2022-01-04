Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

