Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

