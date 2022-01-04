Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

