Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

