Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1,354.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

GMED stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

