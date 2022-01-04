Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $678,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

