Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,938 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

