Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 466 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM opened at $464.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.75. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.