Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 10,946 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Acushnet stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

