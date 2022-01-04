Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

