Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 4,190 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.