Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $251.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.95. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

