Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. FBN Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

