Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.