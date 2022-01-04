Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

