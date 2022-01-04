Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,984 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSY stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

