Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 140,519 Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.65% of Cipher Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,070,000.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96. Cipher Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.