Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.