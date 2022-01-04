Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

