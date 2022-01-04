Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,581 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,537 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

