Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,320 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

AMH stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

