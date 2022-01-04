Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $306,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.