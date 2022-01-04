American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $120,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 437.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.