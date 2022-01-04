Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

