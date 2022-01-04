Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Rush Enterprises worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

