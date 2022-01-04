Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

ETN stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

