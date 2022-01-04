Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $74.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.90.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

KRC stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $18,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

