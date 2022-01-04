Critical Review: RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) vs. Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN)

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Cuentas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RAVE Restaurant Group and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group 18.71% 33.14% 13.52% Cuentas -1,364.05% -111.16% -73.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RAVE Restaurant Group and Cuentas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

RAVE Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RAVE Restaurant Group and Cuentas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group $8.59 million 2.22 $1.52 million $0.10 10.60 Cuentas $560,000.00 36.35 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

RAVE Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group beats Cuentas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights. The Company-Owned Restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for company owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc. is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments. The company was founded by Arik Maimon and Michael A. de Prado in September 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

