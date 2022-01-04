Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI opened at $5.90 on Friday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.