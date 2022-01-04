Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,510 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

