Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 294.4% in December

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of MKTAY opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Makita has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.