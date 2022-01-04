Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HERXF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.