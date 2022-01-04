Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 318.8% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CANSF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

