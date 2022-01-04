Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,486 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

