Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,129 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock worth $4,310,696. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

