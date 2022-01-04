Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 706 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.63. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.