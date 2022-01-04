Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $530,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

