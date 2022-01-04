Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Apple by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 63,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 42,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

