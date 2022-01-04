Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,896 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.30. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.