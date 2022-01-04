Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,426 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 740,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 846,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

