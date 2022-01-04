Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 79,327 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

