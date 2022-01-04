Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLNK opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 3.52.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 172.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

