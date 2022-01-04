Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Sonos worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

