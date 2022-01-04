Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 66.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.4% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,542 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $315.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.