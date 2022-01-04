Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

NYSE:RHI opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

