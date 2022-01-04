Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $317.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

