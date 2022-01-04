Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.